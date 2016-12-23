Leicester City could be hardest hit ahead of AFCON departures

Leicester could be the hardest hit ahead ahead of the departure of several stars including Ghanaian duo Jeffery Schlupp and Daniel Amartey ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The English champions could lose up to five players to the continental showpiece in Gabon.

The Foxes will see reigning PFA Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez and striker Islam Slimani head to Gabon with Algeria, while Daniel Amartey and Jeffrey Schlupp (both Ghana) are also expected to depart.

There remains a chance that Tunisian Yohan Benalouane, yet to be capped, could also leave the Foxes.

WHO'S AFFECTED

ARSENAL: Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)

Not going: Alex Iwobi (Nigeria) - DNQ

BOURNEMOUTH: Max Gradel (Ivory Coast)

BURNLEY: Tendayi Darikwa (Zimbabwe)

CHELSEA: None

Not going: Victor Moses, Jon Obi Mikel (Nigeria)

CRYSTAL PALACE: Kwesi Appiah (Ghana), Bakary Sako (Mali), Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast)

Not going: Pape Souare (Senegal) - injured

EVERTON: Idrissa Gueye (Senegal), Arouna Kone (Ivory Coast), Oumar Niasse (Senegal)

Not going: Yannick Bolasie (Congo) - injured

HULL: Ahmed Elmohamady (Egypt), Dieumerci Mbokani (Congo)

LEICESTER: Daniel Amartey (Ghana), Yohan Benalouane (Tunisia), Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani (Algeria), Jeffrey Schlupp (Ghana)

Not going: Ahmed Musa (Nigeria)

LIVERPOOL: Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Not going: Joel Matip (Cameroon) - skip

MAN CITY: None

Not going: Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria); Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast) - (retired)

MAN UNITED: Eric Bailly (Ivory Coast)

MIDDLESBROUGH: Adama Traore (Mali)

Not going: Emilio Nsue (Equatorial Guinea) - DNQ

SOUTHAMPTON: Sofiane Boufal (Morocco)

STOKE: Wilfried Bony (Ivory Coast), Mame Biram Diouf (Senegal), Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt)

SUNDERLAND: Papy Djilobodji (Senegal), Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia), Lamine Kone (Ivory Coast), Didier Ndong (Gabon).

Not going: Victor Anichebe (Nigeria), Steven Pienaar (South Africa) - DNQ

SWANSEA: None

Not going: Modou Barrow (Gambia) - DNQ

TOTTENHAM: None

Not going: Victor Wanyama (Kenya) - DNQ

WATFORD: Nordin Amrabat (Morocco), Brice Dja Djedje (Ivory Coast), Adlene Guedioura (Algeria)

Not going: Odion Ighalo and Isaac Success (Nigeria)

WEST BROM: None

Not going: Brendan Galloway (Zimbabwe) - skip, Allan Nyom (Cameroon) - skip

WEST HAM: Andre Ayew (Ghana), Sofiane Feghouli (Algeria), Cheikhou Kouyate & Diafra Sakho (Senegal)

Not going: Pedro Obiang (Equatorial Guinea)

Comments