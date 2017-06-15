Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey attracting interest from Inter Milan

Italian giants Inter Milan have contacted Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey regarding a move to bring him to the Italian Serie A.

The Ghanaian was initially signed by Italian manger Claudio Ranier just before he won the English Premier League title two seasons ago.

The appointment of Craig Shakespeare has seen his time on the pitch being diminished and would want assurance of game time next season.

There are good reports that Leicester would be willing to listen to offers but will not entertain anything from Premier League rivals.

Inter Milan have a new coach who has vowed to return the club to its glory days and wants to start with Amartey.

