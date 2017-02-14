Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey in line to start against Millwall as manager rings changes

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey is expected to profit from a massive shake set to hit Leicester City ahead of their FA Cup tie against Millwall.

Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri is examining drastic measure to turn around their dwindling fortunes.

Last season's defensive pair Wes Morgan and Robert Huth are expected to be axed from the squad ahead of the clash against Millwall as the manager attempt to ring changes.

Amartey is in line to start in the position he occupied in an accomplished manner for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations with Huth expected to be sacrificed.

Ranieri will be counting on the mobility of the Ghana international ahead of two crucial games - first an FA Cup tie against Millwall and a League match against Liverpool.

Amartey was one of the star men at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations where he excelled heavily with Ghana as they placed fourth.

