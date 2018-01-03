Leicester City make enquiry about Daniel Opare as right-back hunt continues

English Premier League side Leicester City have enquired about the availability of Ghanaian right back Daniel Opare as the Foxes look to strengthen that position.

Leicester City are scouring Europe to find competition for regular right back Danny Simpson and have been linked with a January transfer for Benfica's Andre Almeida, Bournemouth’s Adam Smith and Jony of Celta Vigo.

And reports coming out from the English tabloids on Wednesday suggest that, Claude Puel's outfit have turned their attention to Augsburg’s Ghanaian international Daniel Opare as they aim to cement that side of their squad in the ongoing winter window.

The 27-year-old has started for 14 of 17 Bundesliga games for mid-table Augsburg and is valued for just £3 million as he is out of contract in the summer.

The former Real Madrid Castilla defender has also attracted interest from Everton, Swansea, West Ham, Wolves and supposed front-runners Stoke.

Opare’s international team-mate Daniel Amartey has been filling in at right-back for City after Simpson was ruled out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)