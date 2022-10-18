Leicester City manager Brendan Rogers defends under-pressure Ghana centre-back Daniel Amartey

Leicester City manager Brendan Rogers has jumped to the defence of Ghana defender Daniel Amartey following criticisms from fans.

The Black Stars centre-back has come under scrutiny following his inconsistent display for the Foxes this season.

Leicester have struggled in the new season, and sit 19th on the Premier League table. The 2016 Premier League champions have already shipped in 24 goals in the ongoing campaign.

“I thought Daniel was a bit edgy at the beginning, with his passing,” Rodgers said acfter the draw against Crystal Palace. “What I know with him is he gives everything. With the centre-halves, you’re always looking at the combination, it’s very important. Any team, no matter how successful they are, it’s always built around the two centre-halves, and the boys were solid today. They helped keep the clean sheet," he added.

Amartey has made seven appearances in the English Premier League this season.