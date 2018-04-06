Leicester City manager Claude Puel confirms defender Daniel Amartey will resume training next week

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has provided update on the progress of injured Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey.

Amartey has not featured for the Foxes since suffering an injury in the side's clash against AFC Bournemouth last month.

The versatile defender missed games against West Bromwich Albion, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion, and Puel says he's still not ready to make a return hence will miss Saturday's game against Newcastle United.

“Daniel Amartey will come back with the team in the training session next week," Puel said in his club's fitness update ahead of Saturday's fixture.

“For Matty James, he has had surgery on Tuesday on his Achilles tendon and he will not be available until the end of the season.

"He will be ready for the next season."

“Of course, it’s difficult but it’s a good thing because he knows what his problem is."

"It’s not a big problem but now he needs patience and a good recovery. He will be ready for next season.”

Amartey has made eight league appearances, involving six starts, so far.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)