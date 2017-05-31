Leicester City star Ahmed Musa opens multi-million Naira sports centre in Kano

Nigeria international Ahmed Musa will throw open the gates of his multi-million Naira sports centre in Kano on June 15.

The edifice, which is known as the Ahmed Musa Sports and Fitness Centre, is believed to have set back the Leicester City star at least half a billion Naira.

It is located at Hotoro GRA by CBN Quarters Kano.

The Premier League star forward told Scorenigeria.com.ng this is one of his ways of giving back to the community as he hopes to create jobs for the youths.

“I will open my sports centre in Kano on June 15,” he informed SCORENigeria

“It’s part of my way to contribute to the society and to engage the youth in meaningful activities.”

The sports centre has five-a-side artificial pitches, a well-equipped gym, a conference hall and recreational spot for members of the public to relax in their down time.

The sports centre will employ at least 40 people.

