Leicester City to keep want-away Jeffrey Schlupp after Africa Cup of Nations snub

Leicester City could be forced to keep want-away winger Jeffrey Schlupp until the summer of 2017 Since he will be available during the Africa Cup of Nations.

Manager Claudio Ranieri could count on the versatile player in the absence of AFCON bound Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani (Algeria), Daniel Amartey, (Ghana) and Yohan Benalouane (Tunisia).

The Foxes were bracing up for the challenge of coping without Schlupp but his exclusion comes as good news to the team who are enduring a difficult campaign as defending champions.

He is expected to get more playing time.

