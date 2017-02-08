Leicester City will welcome defender Daniel Amartey for Derby County encounter

Struggling English Premier League Champions Leicester City will welcome t defender Daniel Amartey who has been missing in the last three weeks due to playing for Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The defender left Ghana on Monday night and arrived safely in the UK on Tuesday morning and immediately joined his team mates in training ahead of the game against Derby County.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has confirmed the availability of the Ghana defender for Wednesday's FA Cup clash with Derby County, a day after reporting back from international duty.

“He is available [for Wednesday's encounter with Derby County]," Ranieri told said.

"He’s okay and I speak with him.

"I think he’s available because in the last match on Saturday, he played in Africa. Everything is okay.

“When we bought him, we knew he could play in different positions – central midfield, right midfield, right-back and centre-back.

"He’s a very universal player.”

