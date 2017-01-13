Leicester City's Jeffrey Schlupp undergoing medical at Crystal Palace

Sky Sports sources says Leicester City ace Jeffrey Schlupp is having a medical at Crystal Place.

Ahead of Leicester's Premier League game with Chelsea on Saturday evening, Ranieri said: "I spoke with him, he spoke with the club. Of course, he is not happy.

"He is a fantastic man, a fantastic player, and I said if he wants to go, he can go.

"But also after this is the money. It has to be right for the club. If the right money arrives then he can go.

"He has he told us he wants to go and that is normal. There are some clubs [interested]."

Schlupp came through the Leicester academy after signing as a 13-year-old in 2005, and he made his Foxes debut in March 2011.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)