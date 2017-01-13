Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Leicester ready to fight Chelsea without AFCON-bound Daniel Amartey

Published on: 13 January 2017
Leicester City are ready to fight Chelsea in their first Premier League of the year without Ghana defender cum midfielder Daniel Amartey.

The 21-year-old is away on international duty ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations which kick starts on Saturday.

Amartey's absence will likely put pressure on midfield partner Danny Drinkwater ahead of the visit of the in-form Chelsea at the King Power stadium.

The Foxes recorded a 2-1 win in the corresponding fixture last season but the scenario is different this time around.

 

