Leicester sack Daniel Amartey manager Claudio Ranieri nine months after winning historic league title

Leicester City have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri just nine months after leading the Foxes to an historic Premier League title haul.

The Italian gaffer was unsurprisingly given the sack on Thursday evening following the Foxes poor of form in both domestic and European competitions.

This means Ghana international Daniel Amartey will be playing under a new manager who is expected to be appointed as Ranieri's replacement in the coming hours.

Claudio, appointed City manager in July 2015, led the Foxes to the greatest triumph in the Club’s 133-year history last season, as we were crowned champions of England for the first time. His status as the most successful Leicester City manager of all time is without question.

The club's Vice Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “This has been the most difficult decision we have had to make in nearly seven years since King Power took ownership of Leicester City. But we are duty-bound to put the Club’s long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment, no matter how strong that might be.

“Claudio has brought outstanding qualities to his office. His skillful management, powers of motivation and measured approach have been reflective of the rich experience we always knew he would bring to Leicester City. His warmth, charm and charisma have helped transform perceptions of the Club and develop its profile on a global scale. We will forever be grateful to him for what he has helped us to achieve.

