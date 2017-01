As reported in Sky Sports UK news, Leicester City management have just turned a bid coming from Crystal Palace, supposed to have them sign Ghanaian international left-back/winger Jeffrey Schlupp (24).

Not called up for Africa Cup of Nations by Avram Grant, German-born player is currently on a deal with Foxes until June 2019, and has been recently linked to Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion as well.

