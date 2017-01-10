Leicester Reject Crystal Palace's £9m Bid for Jeffrey Schlupp

English Premier League champions Leicester City have knocked back a bid of £9m from Crystal Palace for defender Jeffrey Schlupp.

The versatile Ghanaian has only started three games for Leicester this season, and has popped up as a target for a few top flight clubs.

Able to play in midfield as well, Schlupp helped the Foxes' title bid last term with his tenacious defending and marauding runs down the flanks.

Palace, meanwhile, are in real danger, just one point above the relegation zone. They haven't been able to turn their season around under Sam Allardyce just yet, and the new manager is hoping to strengthen in the January window in order to get the team winning again.

Allardyce replaced Alan Pardew last month after the club let him go due to the dreadful start he oversaw this season, but things have been just as bad under the former England boss.

He is expected to return with a fresh bid, but will face major competition from West Brom's Tony Pulis, who is very keen on signing the 24-year-old. Pulis wants to bring Schlupp in to provide cover, as well as competition, for James McClean and Allan Nyom.

Not called up for Africa Cup of Nations by Avram Grant, German-born player is currently on a deal with Foxes until June 2019, and has been recently linked to Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion as well.

