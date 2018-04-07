Len Clay Stadium ready for double headers as Dr. Kwaku Frimpong settles GHC121K electricity debt to restore power

The Obuasi Len Clay Stadium is salivating for the Ghana Premier League double headers this weekend following the restoration of power at the facility.

New owners, headed by Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, have settled the entire debt of GHC121K owed the Electricity Company of Ghana leading g to the disconnection of power from the stadium for almost two years.

Following the settlement of the debt, pilled by the previous administration, the Len Clay Stadium is brimming ready for the double headers for this weekend.

Lights at the stadium were given a test transmission on Friday and indications are clear for the weekend's clashes.

Ebusua Dwarfs will take on Bechem United in the first game on Saturday at 3pm which will be followed by the clash between Wa All Stars and Elmina Sharks at 6pm.

League leaders AshGold will take on former champions Asante Kotoko on Sunday at 3pm before the clash between Techiman Eleven Wonders and Liberty Professionals at 6pm.

This will be the first time for u games will be LIVE on TV as the league gathers momentum.

