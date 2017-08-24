Let's fight on, God will crown our efforts-Jonathan Mensah urges Black Stars teammates

Columbus Crew stalwart defender Jonathan Mensah believes Ghana has a chance of making it to the 2018 FIFA World Cup if they put up a good fight in their upcoming double header qualifiers against Congo.

Ghana will hope to bounce back from their disappointing world cup qualifying campaign as they bid to make it to a fourth successive global football mundial when they welcome the Red Devils of Congo to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on September 1.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has invited twenty four players for the task ahead, which includes Jonathan Mensah, who says the team can pip table toppers Egypt to the sole ticket if they give off their best in the next month Congo clashes.

“We want the game more and God will crown our efforts on the day,” the former AshantiGold defender said after he was given a call-up on Wednesday to the national team for the qualifiers.

The team will travel to Brazzaville for the return encounter on September 5.

Mensah has been constitent in the MLS with his club placed fourth with 39 points in the Eastern Conference Standings.

