‘Let’s trust our own’ – Former Kotoko coach Michael Osei tells local clubs

Former Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei has finally open the lid off the cup by challenging local clubs to respect indigenous coaches and supporting them to achieve.

In a simple message on his facebook wall, the disgruntled former Black Stars midfielder Michael Osei wrote:”Let’s trust our own.”

With a photo of himself and former Hearts coach Sergio Traguil during their clash last season, Michael insinuates that local clubs dwell too much on foreign coaches relegating their own to the background.

Osei who acted as the head coach of the club after the exit of David Duncan last season was officially demoted to the junior side of the club when former King Faisal coach Zdravko Lugarusic was appointed the head coach of the club.

Michael eventually terminated his contract with the club after he felt insulted by the decision of the club to move him to the junior side.

The debate for or against local coaches or foreign coaches keeps trending with most of the foreign coaches taking huge sums of monies as salaries, bonuses and enticement fees but struggle to perform with the clubs.

Michael Osei who is yet to be handed another coaching job on the local scene believes respecting the local coaches and supporting them will be beneficial to the development of the local game.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)