Liberty captain Samuel Sarfo urges home-based players to improve stock to merit Black Stars call-up
Liberty Professionals captain Samuel Sarfo wants home-based players to improve their stock to gatecrash the Black Stars squad.
There have been clarion call on new coach Kwesi Appiah to give local players a chance to stake a claim in the national team.
Appiah, who started work on May 1 after signing a two-year deal with the Ghana FA, has been touring some Premier League centres in search of talents.
But Liberty Professionals skipper Samuel Sarfo insists home-based players must worthy of a call-up.
“It is very good for most of the local players, it is going to give some of us the opportunity,” he told TV3.
“But is all up to we the local players to put in our best, we have to work very hard to earn a call-up to the team.
“There are lots of qualities in the League and I think if given the opportunity we can make an impression in the team.”