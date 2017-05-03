Liberty captain Samuel Sarfo urges home-based players to improve stock to merit Black Stars call-up

Liberty Professionals captain Samuel Sarfo wants home-based players to improve their stock to gatecrash the Black Stars squad.

There have been clarion call on new coach Kwesi Appiah to give local players a chance to stake a claim in the national team.

Appiah, who started work on May 1 after signing a two-year deal with the Ghana FA, has been touring some Premier League centres in search of talents.

But Liberty Professionals skipper Samuel Sarfo insists home-based players must worthy of a call-up.