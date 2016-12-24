Liberty captain Sarfo picks Dauda Mohammed as toughest striker he faced

Liberty Professional captain Samuel Sarfo says Asante Kotoko Kotoko striker Dauda Mohammed was the toughest striker he faced in the top-flight last season.

Mohammed, 19, was the club's top scorer at the end of the season and that could properly justify that.

''Honestly I will say Dauda Mohammed of Kotoko because he was the only striker who was able to break through our defense both home and away,'' Sarfo said

"He proved his worth at a point when Kotoko needed points to maintain their chance in the league title n through that he gained a call up to the senior national team.''

Comments