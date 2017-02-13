Liberty defender Samuel Sarfo blasts referee Latif Adaari for Kotoko defeat

Liberty Professionals defender Samuel Sarfo has blamed referee Latif Adaari was their 2-1 to Asante Kotoko in Kumasi on the opening weekend of the Ghana Premier League.

The centre-back thought the centre referee erred to award Kotoko a soft penalty in the second half which sparked a comeback.

Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi went down inside the box with minimal contact but Adaari pointed to spot for a penalty which was converted by Yakubu Mohammed.

''The assistant line 2 was supposed to react first before the penalty was given because he was closer to the incident but the referee gave a cheap penalty to Kotoko,'' Sarfo said in a post-match interview.

''I angrily went to the referee and told him he could have done better.

“This same referee made a similar mistake when we played Inter Allies last season so it was obvious that the referees helped Kotoko win the game.''

