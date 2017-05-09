Liberty deputy coach Ignatius Fosu ready to team up with Michael Osei

Liberty Professionals deputy trainer Ignatius Fosu has affirmed his readiness to support Michael Osei at the club.

The 45-year-old former Asante Kotoko gaffer signed a two-year deal late last week the Dansoman-based club.

Multiple media reports suggest that, Ignatius Fosu is unwilling to work under Osei hence will be departing the club.

However, the soft spoken Osei says he is ready to help the incoming coach succeed at the club.

"We will all support coach Osei to succeed here, we know the kind of coach he is, very good coach," said Ignatius Osei.

Michael Osei will play his first game as Liberty coach on Sunday when they come up against Hearts of Oak at the Dansoman Park.

