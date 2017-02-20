Liberty midfield ace Gerald Arkeson revels in first goal of the season; carried shoulder high by fans

Liberty Professionals midfielder Gerald Arkerson is delighted to score his first goal of the season.

Akerson powered in the second just after a minute following striker Bernard Arthur's opening goal in the 2-0 win over Inter Allies in Dansoman.

The box-to-box midfielder said: "I am very delighted to have scored and this is my first goal this season.

"It was good we got all three points for the fans who came here to support us, we will definitely build on this going forward."

After the match, he was held shoulder high by fans for his spectacular goal.

