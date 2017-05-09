Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
OFFICIAL: Liberty Professional announce the appointment of Michael Osei as their new head coach

Published on: 09 May 2017
Michael Osei

Liberty Professional have officially named Michael Osei as their new head coach following a difficult start to the season.

Liberty have been able to meet the demands of the former New Edubiase assistant coach following weeks of negotiations.

GHANAsoccernet.com broke  the news that the Dansoman-based club  will announce the 45-year-old as their new man this week. 

Liberty are currently being managed by fast-rising Coach Ignatius Ofosu who will be moved to the assistant Coaching role with long serving trainer Sellas Tetteh acting as the Technical Director for the Club.

 

