Liberty Professionals captain Samuel Sarfo fires warning shot at Hearts ahead of Sunday's clash

Liberty Professionals captain Samuel Sarfo is confident of putting breaks on Hearts of Oak in their Sunday's Ghana Premier League week 15 clash at Dansoman.

The Scientific soccer lads will welcome the Phobians to the Karl Reinhorf Park on match day 15 and they will aim to keep up with their 2-1 victory over Tema Youth last Sunday.

And Sarfo, who has plundered in 6 goal in the campaign says his side are well motivated to conquer the in-form premier giants.

"We’re fully prepared for the clash against Hearts, It’s a game we cannot afford to lose as we are going all out to make our fans happy," he told Asempa FM.

”I hope to get on the scoring sheet to propel my team to a better position on the league standings, I don’t really have a target with regards to my goal scoring run but hopeful I can do my best for the team."

