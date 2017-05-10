Liberty Professionals chief Akoto Boafo extols qualities of new coach Michael Osei
Liberty Professionals General Manager Godfred Akoto Boafo has backed incoming coach Michael Osei to succeed at the club.
Osei, an ex-Asante Kotoko trainer, has signed a three-year deal with the scientific soccer lads.
And the club's chief Godfred Akoto Boafo, believes he is the right man for the job.
"We feel he is a good choice and can help us achieve our target," he told Accra-based Joy FM
"He has some experience and we want him to help develop our players."