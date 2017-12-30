Liberty Professionals coach Michael Osei proposes GHC2000 as basic salary for Ghana Premier League players

Liberty Professionals head coach Michael Osei has urged the Ghana Football Association and other stakeholders in football to stipulate a basic salary of GHC2000 (Two Thousand Ghana cedis) for players plying their trade in the Ghana Premier League.

The former Asante Kotoko trainer insists that the incessant player exodus in the Ghana Premier League is as a result of the poor salaries paid players.

The German-trained tactician who played for Asante Kotoko before trekking to Germany to continue his career believes the basic salary of GHC2000 will be enticing enough to keep players in the local league.

“At least GHC2000 will be ok for the players. There are some European countries where some of our players go and take $1000 a month minus tax. This amount is almost like paying GHC2000 as basic salaries for our players. That can be a huge remedy to player exodus,” he told Fox FM in Kumasi.

“We have just 16 clubs and if each team registers 25 players and we have good sponsorship for the league, no player will want to travel outside.”

Michael also called on the government and other corporate organizations to venture into football business by supporting most of the clubs to make the local league an exciting one.

“I think we must all come on board to ensure the players are paid well to stop them from travelling to other countries.

“The government and corporate organizations must all come on board to help develop the game,” he added.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

