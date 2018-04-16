Liberty Professionals coach Reginald Boateng rues wastefulness in defeat to Ebusua Dwarfs

Liberty Professionals coach Reginald Asante Boateng has bemoaned their profligacy in the 2-1 loss to Ebusua Dwarfs in Week 7 of the Ghana Premier League at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Scientific Soccer lads went into the clash against Ebusua Dwarfs on the back of two consecutive wins.

The Dansoman-based side was the bookies favourite to pick maximum points at the expense of struggling Crabs following their midweek win over league leaders AshantiGold SC, and indeed had a dream start in the game as Benjamin Eshun converted a 24th minute penalty strike to hand his side the initiative.

But Eshun could have ended the half with a hat-trick but spurned all his efforts which lead to hosts returning from the break with an impressive performance that saw them level via Alhaji Mustapha before hitting the winner through Dennis Akorsah with two minutes to end the game.

In a post-match interview, Coach Reginald Boateng expressed his disappointment in his side's failure to finish off the encounter but intimated that it will be a learning curve for them in their subsequent matches.

"It was an interesting game, I think we lost all the chances," Boateng said after the game.

"We played well but we didn't finish well so it's a very painful loss but we will go back to the drawing board," he added.

Liberty Professional have an outstanding game against Aduana Stars, who are involved in continental football but will next face Dreams FC on Thursday.

