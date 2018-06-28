Liberty Professionals defender Edwin Tuffour wants impasse between GFA and government resolved for quick resumption of domestic league

Liberty Professionals defender Edwin Tuffour Frimpong has called on football authorities and government to settle the ongoing crisis in Ghana Football for the quick resumption of the domestic top flight league.

Ghana football was dealt a huge blow after government decide to dissolve the Ghana Football Association following the revelations of the Anas Expose.

All football activities have been halted after officials from the Association and several referees were alledged to have received cash gifts to influence decisions in the sport.

The ongoing debacle has led to the suspension of the Zylofon Cash Premier League indefinitely. Players, Coaches and Football administrators have been severely affected by the decision and Liberty defender Edwin Tuffour was a solution to the problem.

“Yes, I can’t wait to see the League recommence, it's been boring without football,” he told 442gh.com.

“Football is what we do and so some of us can’t do without football.“I wish the League will recommence as soon as possible, I know am not the only one who is itching for the League to resume.

“You as a journalist I know you also want the League to resume, so I will like to plead with authorities to resolve every issue for us to get the League back.”

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Sports Ministry and some members of Ghana Football have been invited to Zurich by FIFA to find a way out to get football back and running in the country.