Liberty Professionals defender Samuel Sarfo confident of regular Black Stars starting spot

Published on: 17 June 2017

Liberty Professionals captain Samuel Sarfo is optimistic of cementing a regular starting berth in the Black Stars set-up very soon. 

 

The hardworking guardsman has scored 6 goals for the Dansoman based side in the Ghana Premier League, which earned him a call up to the Black Stars and the main senior national team. 

 

Sarfo has commanded a starting spot in the Black Stars B team, but he was overlooked for a place in the main Black Stars squad that demolished the Walias of Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier last Sunday.

"Very soon I will be in the starting eleven, very soon! I am still working hard and I am still in the team so what I’m expected to do is comply with whatever instruction is from the coach and I am doing that with perfection."

