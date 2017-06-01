Liberty Professionals defender Samuel Sarfo elated with first Black Stars training experience

Liberty Professionals defender Samuel Sarfo has expressed his delight at his maiden Black Stars training experience.

Sarfo, who plundered in six goals in the first round of the Ghana Premier League for the Dansoman-based outfit to earn a call-up into the Black Stars ahead of this month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia and the double-header international friendly against Mexico and USA.

Speaking to reporters in the wake of the team's first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, Sarfo said, “These are stars of our time. They are the stars we have in Ghana. It’s a privelege for someone like me or a local player to train with such stars."

With seven local players called up, Samuel Sarfo believes it will serve as a motivation for the players playing in the Ghana Premier League.

“I think it’s a morale booster for us and also it will enhance our performance because they are playing abroad and they have been here for quite a small time. So, the little they bring on board we have to tap into that so that we can also be the best we can,” he added

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)