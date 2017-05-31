Liberty Professionals defender Samuel Sarfo nominated for NASCO Player of the Month

High scoring Liberty Professionals defender Samuel Sarfo has been nominated for the Premier League Board NASCO Player of the Month.

The centre-back faces competition from Sam Adams of Aduana Stars and Bernard Ofori of Medeama.

He scored a brace in the 2-1 win over Tema Youth and was named Man of the Match.

Sarfo was influential in the two matches against Hearts of Oak.

Striker Ofori has been in top form and scored a hat-trick when the Mauve and Yellows trounced Bolga All Stars 5-1.

He tallied a total of three goals and won one Man of the Match award.

Adams played three matches for Aduana and scored one goal.

The winner will be announced before this weekend's round of Premier League matches.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)