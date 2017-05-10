Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Liberty Professionals defender Samuel Sarfo promises more goals to help limping side

Published on: 10 May 2017
Samuel Sarfo

Liberty Professionals centre back Samuel Sarfo has vowed to take more scoring responsibilities to help the club move up on the Ghana Premier League table.

He hopes of achieving that through his leadership qualities.

The stalwart defender increased his tally to six after scoring a brace in last Sunday's 2-1 win at Tema Youth FC last Sunday at home.

"I won’t say because of my 6 goals I will be content, no." Sarfo said.

"I have to take more responsibilities. I was born a natural leader so I try to use my qualities to help my team.

"I am a defender and my aim is to defend balls from entering our net, but scoring goals has been a part of my game."

By Nuhu Adams

