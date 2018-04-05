Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Liberty Professionals handed double injury boost ahead of Eleven Wonders clash

Published on: 05 April 2018
Nasiru Banahene

Struggling Liberty Professionals have received a double injury boost ahead of their trip to Techiman to face Eleven Wonders. 

Defenders Michael Ampadu and Nasiru Banahene  returned to full training this week.

Youngster Emmanuel Addo is still on the road to recovery from the injury he picked up against WAFA in their week 2 fixture.

Liberty have lost two matches but bounced back last Sunday to draw 1-1 with Medeama at home.

 

