Liberty Professionals Samuel Sarfo hails level of play in AFCON 2017

Liberty Professional skipper Samuel Sarfo is very much impressed with the competitive level of the Africa Cup of Nations after the first round of games.

“I must say the level of play is very impressive, I enjoy watching it,” he said on TV3.

“There have been suprises with the likes of Algeria and Cote d’ Ivoire all going out. DR Congo also took everyone by surprise by making it to the next round.

“It has been very competitive so far and I hope it becomes more exciting as the tournament goes on.

“We have also seen some good players in day, I am a center-back and I have been very impressed with the Kara Mboji of Senegal, he has been excellent.”

The Black Stars are still in the competition preparing to take on DR Congo on Sunday.

