Liberty Professionals want to win the league this season- assistant coach Fosu reveals

This was after the Scientific Soccer Lads posted a 2-0 win over Inter-Allies at home on Sunday.

Liberty Professionals assistant coach Ignatius Ofosu has reiterated the club's target of winning the Ghana Premier League this season.

Ofosu says they are on course as they aim at winning their first league title in 11 years.

''They gave us a run for our money, it was a hard-fought win, but what matters is we were able to pick the points,'' he told the media.

''I have already said it and I will say emphatically that our target is to win the League title this season.

''And for us to do that we have to win our matches in the League.''

Liberty Professionals narrowly escaped relegation last season after finishing at the 12 position.