Liberty skipper Samuel Sarfo frustrated by poor officiating in the Ghana Premier League

Liberty Professionals skipper Samuel Sarfo says poor officiating is killing the game in Ghana after their 2-0 defeat to Berekum Chelsea on Wednesday.

The defender claims the referee on the day made some calls which influenced the game for the home side.

“"He [Referee] is the man to take decisions on the field, is his job but his decisions during the game was poor" Sarfo told the Press

"We played very well to earn a point back home, just that we're disappointed with that poor officiating"

"Our focus is on the next game at home, we need to forget about the defeat."

