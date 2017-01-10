Liberty skipper Samuel Sarfo reveals squad has missed former trainers George Lamptey and Felix Aboagye

Liberty Professionals captain Samuel Sarfo has hinted that the departure of head coach George Lamptey and assistant Felix Aboagye was greeted with mixed-feelings by the playing body revealing they have missed the duo.

According to the Police Constable, it is an open secret that the squad have missed the two technical men who had been with them for years.

"It will be the lie of the century if I say we have not missed the two but life goes on. When we meet at the training grounds, you can see it from our faces that we have missed the presence of coach George and Felix but there is nothing we (the players) can do.

"As players we work with anyone who is appointed as a coach but it is only natural to miss the one you have spent some time with," he added.

The technical team of the Dansoman-based Premier League side was dissolved a few days after the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League ended with the Scientific Soccer Lads escaping relegation with just a point.

