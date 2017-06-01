Liberty star Samuel Sarfo admits to being 'Starstruck' after holding first Black Stars training

Liberty Professionals defender Samuel Sarfo has admitted to being 'starstruck' after holding his first training with the Black Stars in Accra on Wednesday.

Sarfo has blossomed into one of Ghana's best Premier League's central defenders, but he found himself surrounded by seasoned Black Stars players when he trained with them at the Accra sports stadium.

And the hugely talented stalwart admits to feeling in awe of some of the country's top stars.

“These are stars of our time. They are the stars we have in Ghana. It’s a privelege for someone like me or a local player to train with such stars."

“I think it’s a morale booster for us and also it will enhance our performance because they are playing abroad and they have been here for quite a small time. So, the little they bring on board we have to tap into that so that we can also be the best we can."

The highly-rated Liberty Professionals ace is among SEVEN home-based players called for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on June 11 as well as the high-profile international friendlies against Mexico and USA on June 28 and July 1 respectively.

