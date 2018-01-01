Life after Arsene Wenger for Arsenal might be Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta might be a possible replacement for Arsene Wenger In the upcoming future of Arsenal. Arsene Wenger has had a great career and history at Arsenal, and he is loved by the owners and the supporters. However, we do believe it is past time for some new blood.

If Arsenal wants to increase its chances of winning the English Premier League then it needs to do something fairly drastic. We don't believe that they will make the replacement this year, so Arsenal's chances will probably still be the same, and by that we mean not much of a chance.

The present odds from the bookmakers are as high as 250 to 1. Back in the day, we would not bet against Arsenal but in these days? We would not bet on them.

New blood new chances

When Arteta takes over, that might be the time to bet early on Arsenal winning, and get some good odds before the rest of the world sees the changes. But if you're a die-hard Arsenal supporter, all free bets offers and top bookmakers promotions are available online.

We ourselves would probably bet on a different team, such as Manchester City, whose odds are running as low as 1/100 and are presently 11 points ahead.

Player and coach

Arteta works as an assistant coach for Manchester City so this would be a good grab to get some new life in to Arsenal. If we get some power and life into them like Manchester City has. The next season they can be a powerhouse again, and they could take the Premier League Championship.

Arteta also spent five years playing for Arsenal, so he knows the clubs dynamics. He was also captain for the final two years of his playing career with Arsenal. When he retired, Arsenal was going to offer him a position coaching but he decided to go over to Manchester City and coach under Guardiola.

Hopefully he can bring back some of information he has learned to Arsenal. Wenger still has a year remaining on his contract, so now would be a good time to bring in our Arteta to work with Wenger for the year. It is unsure at this time if Wenger will re-sign a contract for continuing years, but following past history, it is probable that Wenger will continue in contract. We do not know if this is the best thing for Arsenal.

We believe that bringing in the new blood especially one that has worked under Manchester City and other great coaches, and is also well respected around the football community, is the right thing to do. Perhaps if they bring in Arteta early and work with Wenger it could make an extremely powerful team and could shake things up. We hope so as we would like to see Arsenal climb to the top again.

If we look at the bookmakers we realize that Arsenal climbing to the top is probably not going to happen. Sometimes the best way to find who the winning team is, is to check the bookmaking odds. I know we all have our favorite teams and who we love to watch play, the teams that the family goes out to watch together and support. But odds are odds.

It's great to use our emotions and love for a particular team, but if you’re going to bet, make sure you look at the reality of the odds and what you willing to lose. Picking the right team and winning is a wonderful feeling. We wish we would get that feeling from Arsenal

