Life after football motivated me to aspire high academically – Abel Manomey

Great Olympics striker Abel Manomey has revealed the motivation behind his decision to attain academic excellence despite playing football.

To him, life after football is key than the football career itself.

He argues that the miserable state of most ex-footballers challenged him to aspire high in his academic career to still remain relevant to society even after education.

The intelligent striker graduated from the University of Education, Winneba, with a degree in Physical Education and Sports Science.

“What really motivated me to aspire high in education is life after football. I usually see many ex-footballers struggling to make ends meet after their career. And I don’t want to face such predicament.

“So that really inspired me to make sure I do something that can secure my life after football to avoid being a victim of their situation,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com.

“It’s not easy combining education and sports but with determination it is achievable. However, getting g involved in active sports even makes achievements easy. Life is about the physical well-being of the body and the moment you have that, the res follow,” he added.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)