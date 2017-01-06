Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ligue 1 is expected to produce the most champions at AFCON 2017

Published on: 06 January 2017
The French Ligue 1 will contribute more players to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations than any other football division. 

38 players have left the league for the tournament which runs from 14 January and 05 February.

The English Premier League is second hit league having produced 23 players.

Italian Serie A and La Liga have both produced 13 players each for nations.

