List of Africa Cup of Nations winning coaches

Published on: 06 February 2017
Hugo Broos

Belgian Hugo Broos became the fifteenth foreign coach to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

Broos guided a second-string Cameroon side to earn a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Egypt in the final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Libreville, Gabon.

He joins the elite list including Claude Le Roy (France), Pierre Lechantre (France), Winfried Schafer (Germany), Slavko Milosevic (Yugoslavia) and Clemens Westerhof (Netherlands).

1957 - Egypt - Mourad Fahmy

1959 - Egypt - Josef Titkos (Hungary)

1962 - Ethiopia - Slavko Milosevic (Yugoslavia)

1963 - Ghana - Charles Gyamfi

1965 - Ghana - Charles Gyamfi

1968 - Congo-Kinshasa - Ferenc Csandai (Hungary)

1970 - Sudan - Abdelfattah Hamad

1972 - Congo - Adolph Bibanzulu

1974 - Zaire - Blagoje Vidinic (Yugoslavia)

1976 - Morocco - Gheorge Mardarescu (Romania)

1978 - Ghana - Fred Osam Duodu

1980 - Nigeria - Otto Gloria (Brazil)

1982 - Ghana - Charles Gyamfi

1984 - Cameroon - Rade Onganovic (Yugoslavia)

1986 - Egypt - Mike Smith (Wales)

1988 - Cameroon - Claude Le Roy (France)

1990 - Algeria - Abdelhamid Kermali

1992 - Cote d'Ivoire- Martial Yeo

1994 - Nigeria - Clemens Westerhof (Netherlands)

1996 - South Africa - Clive Barker

1998 - Egypt - Mohamed Al Gohari

2000 - Cameroon - Pierre Lechantre (France)

2002 - Cameroon - Winfried Schafer (Germany)

2004 - Tunisia - Roger Lemerre (France)

2006 - Egypt - Hassan Shehata

2008 - Egypt - Hassan Shehata

2010 - Egypt - Hassan Shehata

2012 - Zambia - Herve Renard (France)

2013: Nigeria - Stephen Keshi

2015: Ivory Coast - Herve Renard (France)

2017: Cameroon - Hugo Broos (Belgium)

