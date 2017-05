Follow the LIVE play-by-play of the week 16 encounter between Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Liverty Professionals FC from the Accra Sports Stadium as the second round of the Ghana Premier League returns on GHANAsoccernet.com, as well as updates from all other centers. Kickoff is exactly 15:00GMT

