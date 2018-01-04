LIVE: Aiteo CAF Awards 2017

Follow the LIVE updates of the Aiteo CAF Awards 2017 on Ghanasoccernet.com as Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohammed Salah contest for the 2017 Africa Footballer of the Year.

Good evening and welcome to the coverage of the Aiteo CAF Awards 2017 at the International Conference Centre in Accra, Ghana.

The Program is yet to start but the hall is almost full.

Stay connected as we keep you up to speed with the happeningsame.

Enjoy some photos as we still wait for the event to start

The president of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo just arrived for the Aiteo CAF Awards 2017.

The Ghana national anthem has just been sung and the event has started.

The President of CAF Dr. Ahmad delivering his speech ahead of the start of the gala.

Highlights of his speech:

"I am grateful to the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for gracing this occasion and to the wife of Liberia President-elect George Oppong Weah for representing her husband.

"Can I kindly have the presence of the President of the Ghana Football Association and Vice President of CAF Kwesi Nyantakyi here on the podium with me?

Dr. Ahmad mentions some of the great African footballers present lauding them for how far they've brought African football.

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo now has the microphone.

Highlights:

* He lauds the leadership of CAF for putting up a great organisation despite a short time under Ahmad as the President of CAF

* He hails past and current African footballers and reiterates Ghana's readiness to hostrich subsequent CAF events

*He reiterates his government's commitment to construct 10 sporting centers in the country to aid the revival of colts football.

... musical concert time.

Ghanaian legend Ibrahim Sunday wins CAF Legends Award 2017

Next award category: Women National Team of the Year

Ghana U20 Female National Team

South Africa Women National Team

... and South Africa is the 2017 Women National Team of the Year

Club of the Year: WAC of Morocco

Coach of the Year: Hector Cuper

Youth Player of the Year: Patson Daka

National Team of the Year: Egypt

Women Player of the Year: Asisat Oshoala

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo given given an award of RECOGNITION by CAF President Dr. Ahmad

2017 Africa Footballer of the Year: Mohammed Salah

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)