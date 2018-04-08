LIVE: AshGold - Asante Kotoko and updates from other league centers - 2017/18 Ghana Premier League
Ghanasoccernet.com brings you the LIVE play-by-play of the epic clash between Obuasi AshantiGold and Kumasi Asante Kotoko from the Len Clay Stadium as well as updates from other league centers as the Ghana Premier League hits week five.
Hello good afternoon and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Ghana Premier League clash between AshGold and Asante Kotoko from the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.
We will also keep you updated with minute-by-minute action from the other league centers.
Ebusua Dwarfs drew 1-1 with Bechem United and the same score line was recorded when Wa All Stars hosted Elmina Sharks - both games played on Saturday.
While AshGold take on Asante Kotoko this afternoon, Hearts of Oak visit Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park with Eleven Wonders taking on Liberty Professionals with Inter Allies locking horns with WAFA at the Tema Park.
Welcome back.
01' - Kickoff
03'- Beautiful exchanges between the two sides
05'- Beautiful chance for Kotoko but cleared by Osei Agyemang
08'- Temporary hold up as Osei Agyemang gets cut on the forehead.
13'- Welcome back. Sorry we had some technical challenges with the Internet. Hope its okay now.
20- Shafiwu Mumuni down. Fans shout for penalty but referee give Shafiwu Mumuni yellow for diving.
GOAL ALERT: Elvis Opoku has restored parity for Aduana Stars in the CAF Confederation Cup. FOR A Jnrs took an early lead
25'- Corner kick for Kotoko. Taken but Samed Ibrahim heads the ball away.
General Comment: Asante Kotoko showing a lot of dominance so far. Can they translate it into goals?
GOAL ALERT: So far the goals have ceased to come. Hopefully, they will start raining soon.
35'- Scores at a glance:
Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Hearts
Dreams FC 0-0 Karela FC
AshGold 0-0 Kotoko
Inter Allies 0-0 WAFA
CAF Confederation Cup: Aduana Stars 3-1 FOSA Jnrs
HT: Dreams FC 0-0 Karela
HT: AshGold 0-0 Kotoko
HT: Inter Allies 0-0 WAFA
HT: B. Chelsea 0-0 Hearts
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter