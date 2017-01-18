Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Black Stars return to training just hours after securing first win at AFCON 2017 against Uganda

Published on: 18 January 2017

Fresh from their opening day win over Uganda at the 2017 Africa cup of Nations, Black Stars have already arrived back for training early this morning. 

The team has started their recovery session ahead of the next game against Mali on Saturday.

 

