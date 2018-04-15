RE-LIVE: Dreams FC 1-0 Asante Kotoko and updates from other league centers - 2017/18 Ghana Premier League

Follow the LIVE play-by-play of the Ghana Premier League clash between Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko from the Theater of Dreams as well as updates from league centers on Ghanasoccernet.com

Hello good afternoon and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Ghana Premier League clash between Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

We shall also give u live updates of matches played at other centers.

Hearts of Oak were beaten at home on Saturday by ElminaSharks at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium with Medeama SC also pipping Inter Allies at the same venue.

Line ups for Dreams FC and Kotoko

Fixtures for today as as follows:

Wa All Stars vs Karela FC

Dreams FC vs Kotoko

Eleven Wonders vs WAFA

Berekum Chelsea vs Bechem United

01'- Kickoff

03'- Asante Kotoko with a brilliant start. Asking a lot of questions at the Dreams FC penalty area.

05'- Kwadwo Asamoah outwits his marker beautifullybut Gawu fouls Donkor. Advantage for Kotoko

07'- It's getting exciting. Obed Owusu with a blast but Amoako saves.

08'- We are under 10 minutes here but Dreams FC have already gotten two corner kicks

09'- Temporary hold up as Zuberu Sharani receives medical attention.

13'- Goal mouth melee, Dreams under pressure but ball cleared eventually .

15'- Foul for Kotoko and Felix sends a long one in straight to Amoako.

16'- Amoako has been busier than Felix so far.

Goal Alert: Liberty Professionals are up by a goal against Ebusua Dwarfs.

40'- Kotoko have been very impressive with Obed Owusu and Sarfo Gyamfi proving too hot for the Dreams FC defenders to handle.

HT SCORES:

Eleven Wonders FC 0-0 WAFA SC

Ebusua Dwarfs 0-1 Liberty Professionals

[Benjamin ESHUN (pen)]

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Bechem United

[Stephen AMANKONA]

Wa All Stars 0-0 Karela United FC

Dreams FC 0-0 Asante Kotoko SC

Welcome back

47'- Asante Kotoko appear more energetic than they were in the first half.

50'- Brilliant save by Isaac Amoako who has been very busy today. Corner kick for Kotoko.

55'- Corner kick for Dreams FC. Taken but not dangerous. Headed away

58'- DREAMS FC SUB: Masahudu out for Dwubeng

60'- Dreams FC now dictating possession. Throw in for Dreams FC

62'- Dreams FC keeping possession now and dictating play

65'- KOTOKO SUB: Mawuli Osei comes on for Emmanuel Gyamfi

66'- Corner kick for Dreams FC. Poor kick by Kwadwo Asamoah. Cleared.

68'- Kotoko win a throw-inin the process. Taken but Dreams FC win possession again. Goal kick

70'- DREAMS FC SUB: Kwadwo Asamoah off for Richard Addae

70'- KOTOKO SUB: Jordan Opoku comes on for Prince Acquah

75'- Dangerous move from Dreams FC but Felix Annan responds beautifully.

80'- Another brilliant outing by Felix Annan after Wahab Adams failed to clear the ball.

81'- Foul for Dreams FC as Richard Addae suffers a tackle from Jackson Owusu

83'- Kotoko win back possession, Obed sends a long one in but to no one in particular.

83'- Goal kick for Kotoko.

Scores at a glance:

Eleven Wonders FC 2-0 WAFA SC

Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 Liberty Professionals

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Bechem United

Wa All Stars 0-0 Karela United FC

Dreams FC 0-0 Asante Kotoko SC

88'- Free kick for taken but wasted.

89'- GOAL: George Dwubeng for Dreams FC

89'- Dreams FC tear off, George Dwubeng win a tackle in midfield, connects to Leonard Owusu who tailors back to Dwubeng and Felix struggles to save.

Game over: Dreams FC 1-0

Ghana Premier League Week 7 Results:

#SATURDAY

Hearts of Oak 1⃣-2⃣ Elmina Sharks FC

[Malik AKOWUAH || Felix ADDO, Daniel Obeng CRENTSIL]

Medeama SC 1⃣-0⃣ Inter Allies FC

[Joseph Tetteh ZUTA]

#SUNDAY

Eleven Wonders FC 2⃣-1⃣ WAFA SC

[Yusif HUSSEIN, Emmanuel BOAHEN || Mohammed ALHASSAN]

Ebusua Dwarfs 2⃣-1⃣ Liberty Professionals

[Alhaji MUSTAPHA, Dennis Nkrumah KORSAH || Benjamin ESHUN (pen)]

Berekum Chelsea 1⃣-0⃣ Bechem United

[Stephen AMANKONA]

Wa All Stars 0⃣-1⃣ Karela United FC

[Imoro IBRAHIM]

Dreams FC 1⃣-0⃣ Asante Kotoko SC

[George DWUBENG]

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

