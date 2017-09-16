LIVE: Ghana 1-0 Mali: GHANA 2017 WAFU CHAMPIONSHIP

Follow the LIVE play-by-play of the second Group A clash between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Eagles of Mali in the ongoing WAFU Championship at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on GHANAsoccernet.com.

17:40- Hello good evening and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second group game of the Black Stars of Ghana and the Eagles of Mali at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the ongoing WAFU Championship.

17:42- We are about 15 minutes away from kickoff from the new Cape Coast Stadium. It's Ghana vs Mali

17:44- Earlier today, Nigeria failed to record their first group win in a 0-0 stalemate with the Sily Nationals of Guinea.

17:46- The draw between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Sily Nationals of Guinea will give the Black Stars an automatic semifinal qualification if they win tonight over Mali. Mali are also chasing a win since they drew in their group opener with Nigeria on Thursday.

17:57- Ongoing is the the national anthems of both teams. Let's take a swift look at the lineups of the two teams

01'- KICKOFF! It's Ghana vs Mali

01'- Ghana's Lomotey went down but game resumes. Throw in for Ghana. Taken but Samake with a good catch.

02'- The game promises to be a ln electrifying one as both teams are charged up. Off we go. Ghana attacking. Attack breaks down.

04'- Mali threatening the Ghana goal area but Joseph Addo leaps with a good catch to calm nerves. Mali pushing for the opener. Joseph Addo will have a lot to do this evening.

06'- Bad timing from Sarfo lands Ghana in trouble. Free kick for Mali. Taken but ball goes straight into the human wall.

08'- Winful Cobbinah breaks off with a speed of a cheetah but ball booted away by Samake. Game on

10'- Ghana win a free kick around the center circle as Abbey goes down from a cynical tackle. Taken but wasted

12'- Twum spreads play to the right. Ghana attacking, great cross from Felix but goalkeeper Diarra will have no problem with that.

16'-Free kick for Ghana. Grest run from Amos Frimpong but he's been brought down.

17'- Another free kick as Abbey suffers a foul. But straight into the arms of goalkeeper Diarra

23'- Ghana win a foul around their 18 box as Sarfo is whacked from behind. A long one taken but Felix Addo is flagged offside.

25'- Kone with the ball but Thomas Abbey wins possession for Ghana. Ghana attacking but Felix Addo loses the ball cheaply. Throw in for Ghana

28'- Mali win a free kick. Samake sends a long one looking for Dieng but Cobbinah intercepts beautifully. Ghana attacking

30'- No goal as we approach the half hour mark. Ghana pushing harder but Mai defendING excellently

32'- Throw in for Mali.

33'- Cynical tackle from Malle on Felix but referee gives just a verbal caution.

34'- YELLOW CARD: Mali's Issifou Traore booked for bringing down Stephen Sarfo

37'- Goal kick for Ghana as Malle's strike goes off the line.

38'- Coulibally brings down Twum. Foul for Ghana.

39'- Poor control from Isaac Twum. Ghana win a throw-in.

40'- Brilliant cross there from Cobbinah after a relentless run but Samake heads out.

41'- Calls for a penalty ignored by referee as Felix Addo is bullied by Traore.

42'- Deep pass to Amos by Traore intercepts nicely. Corner for Ghana. Taken but referee spots a foul. Mali heeving a sigh of relief.

44'- Temporary hold up as Mali's Diarra goes down.

45'- Game resumes.

45+1'- A minute added on from.

HT: Ghana 0-0 Mali: Brilliant exchanges from an electrifying half. Mali showing a great deal of maturity at the back and in attack. Ghana dominating total midfield control. Joseph Addo has answered some few questions right while his counterpart Diarra for Mali has been very busy in the first half. Ghana's Felix Addo has been wasteful upfront kicking the ball with poor timing while Stephen Sarfo has been policed in the game. A great second half is anticipated. Let's take a break. Stay connected. We are back!

46'- Welcome back for the second half. Can this game produce a winner? Hopefully!

48'- Mali dominating possession so far. Pushing Ghana to their own half. Joseph Addo to the rescue once again.

50'- Sarfo whacked again from behind. FouL for Ghana but no caution. It appears the referee has been warned not to show cards in the game.

52'- Corner kick for Ghana. Abbey brought down.

54'- Mali sub: Aliou Dieng goes out for Goune Niangadou

55'- Great save from Diarra as Isaac Twum sends a teasing one to the far side of the post. Mali restart attack.

55'- Poor defending from Samuel Sarfo, cross comes in and Joseph Addo fails to grab. Mali with the opportunity to go in front but squanders. Ghana are safe for no.

56'- Poor kick from Felix Addo after Cobbinah sent in another great cross. Mali left off the hook.

60'- Great pass from Gideon Waja but Thomas Abbey flagged offside.

62'- Another mistake from Joseph Addo yet Mali failing to capitalise. Ghana under pressure now.

64'- GHANA SUB: Felix Addo out for Kwame Kizito

68'- Mali attacking, Kone with some antics but Atingah wins the challenge. Foul for Ghana

70'- Ghana slow down the pace. A long ball from Samuel Sarfo to Stephen Sarfo. But Sarfo flagged offside.

72'- The pace and tempo of the game go down at this stage. Both teams taking some rest. I guess.

74'- GOAL!!! Winful Cobbinah with a super finish there for Ghana. Atinga sends a long one to Gideon Waja on the right, Waja locates Cobbinah who patiently takes a long drive to give Ghana the lead. Beautiful!

76'- YELLOW CARD: Isaka Samake booked.

80'- Game resumes after a short hold up. GhanA win a throw-in

81'- Mali attack breaks down.

83'- MALI SUB: Amara Malle out for Mohammed Traore

85'- GHANA SUB: Kelvin Andoh comes on for Stephen Sarfo

88'- Mali lucky there on this occasion. Stupendous run from Cobbinah, Kizito direct the ball into the net but Samake intercepts. Corner for Ghana

90'- We are done with regulation time here. 3 minutes added on

90+1'- YELLOW CARD: Boubacar Samasekou booked.

90+2'- GHANA SUB: Ahmed Adams comes on for Lomotey

FT: Ghana 1-0 Mali: Stupendous second half from the Ghanaians. Magnificent goal from Winful Cobbinah from a lovely Waja pass and obviously a brilliant performance from the Black Stars.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

