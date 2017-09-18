LIVE: Ghana 0-2 Nigeria - WAFU 2017 NATIONS CUP

Ghanasoccernet.com brings you the LIVE play-by-play of the titanic clash between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the ongoing 2017 WAFU Nations Cup in Ghana.

Now the line ups of both sides

17:55- Hello good evening and welcome to the live coverage of the final group clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana in the ongoing WAFU Nations Cup at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

17:56- Ghana have already qualified for the semi final stage of the competition following wins over the Sily Nationals of Guinea and the Eagles of Mali in the first and second group matches respectively.

17:57- Nigeria are yet to record a win in the group of recording stalemates with both Mali and Guinea. The Super Eagles will have to win this game if they want to progress to the next stage of the competition.

17:58- National anthems of both teams have been sung. TeamS are ready for kickoff. Nigeria look charged

17:59- Ghana in an all-red jerseys and pants with yellow strips and yellow stockings while Nigeria appear in their all-green jerseys, green pants and green stockings

01'- Game starts

03'- Ghana's Isaac Twum wails in pain as he goes down from a tackle from Nigeria's Ali.

04'- Ghana forced to make a substitution as Isaac Twum fails to return for the game. Big blow for the Black Stars

05'- Emmanuel Ampiah cheaply loses the ball for Nigeria's John but he fails to punish Ghana.

06'- GHANA SUB: Ahmed Adams comes on for injured Isaac Twum

07'- The Ghana goal area is still boiling as Nigeria launches another dangerous attack. Wasted.

09'-Free kick for Nigeria. Dangerous position for Ghana. Taken but into the waiting arms of Joseph Addo

11'- Temporary hold up as two players go down. Game resumes

12'- Nigeria with a quick counter attack. Goalkeeper Addo is beaten but Atingah to the rescue with an on-the-line clearance.

13' Ghana under attack. Addo making quick successive saves to save Ghana.

15'- Ghana on the move but Sarfo flagged offside

16'- Throw in for Ghana. Taken. Cobbina turns beautifully, finds Sarfo, then Felix. Felix crosses but Cobbina fails to launch a clean one. Okoro goes down. Foul for Nigeria

19'- Attendance not very impressive. Perhaps because Ghana have already secured a semifinal berth

22' Nigeria controlling the pace of the game at this moment. Impressive so far

23'- Brilliant tackle from Atingah. Nigeria attack break down

26'- Ghana now heating up into the game. Great connection between Sarfo and Felix but Cobbina fails to control. Good for Nigeria

27'- Poor finish there by Felix Addo. Great work by Sarfo but Felix hesitates for Adeleye to clear. Corner for Ghana

29'- Throw in for Ghana. Nigeria now feeling the heat.

31'- Ghana pressing deep. Beautiful play from Amos Frimpong. Ball sent back to Addo by Atinga.

32'- Free kick for Ghana as Amos Frimpong is pulled down by Moses.

34'- Another free kick for Ghana but Atinga flagged offside as he leaps forward to launch a supersonic header

36'- Ghana weaving their way through the Nigerian defence but the final touch has always been questionable so far.

38'- Throw in for Nigeria. Taken swiftly. Ahmed Adams blocks. Corner for Nigeria

39'- Another corner kick but Joseph Addo leaps to make a cat-like save.

40'- Free kick for Ghana as Cobbina suffers a tackle.

41'- Felix takes a dash after the free kick but Adeleye blocks him for Nigeria to stay safe.

42'- Nigeria pushing men forward but attack breaks down.

43'- Ghana on a swift counter attack. Sarfo in a beautiful wall pass with Waja but Felix fails with the final touch.

44'- YELLOW CARD: Nigeria's Ifienyi for pushing down Waja.

45'- Free kick taken but wasted. Nigeria turn defence into attack. Ghana in trouble but Amos head the ball away for a throw-in

HT: Ghana 0-0 Nigeria: A game of quarters - Nigeria controlling and asking many questions in the Ghana half under 20 minutes with Ghana turning the heat on them in the final 20' of the game. Not so exciting a game but great display of football rivalry. Elsewhere, Mali is leading Guinea at the Dr Nduom Sports Complex in Elmina. Pressure on Nigeria. Let's see what the coaches have for the second half. Stay connected!

46'- Welcome back. Ghana have effected a swift change. Bringing on Patrick Razak for Emmanuel Ampiah. Amos Frimpong pushes to the left while Ahmed Adams moves to the right. Tactical switches

53'- Goal!!! Atinga fails to defend well and Okpotu lifts a thunderous strike under the roof of the net. Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

56'- Goal!!! Eneji makes it 2-0 for Nigeria. Ghana at sixes and sevens.

60'- Another blow for Ghana as Gideon Waja goes off due to injury.

61'- Ghana SUB: Kelvin Andoh replaces Gideon Waja

64'- Free kick for Nigeria. Razak brings down his marker

65'- Free kick for Ghana as Amos Frimpong suffers a cruel tackle from Eze

69'- Game resumes from a temporalbreak.

70'- Corner for Ghana

73'- Nigeria charge forward again. Looking dangerous on the move but Lomotey intercepts beautifully. Ghana attacking now

76'- Faulty pass from the Nigerian defence, Razak scoops the ball nicely, speed towards the Nigeria goal area but hi ambitious strike goes over the bar.

77'- NIGERIA SUB: Gabriel in for Okpotu

80'- Nigeria win a corner. Great performance from Nigeria in this game. Perhaps, they are taking a bite from Ghana's numerous injury problems.

82'- NIGERIA SUB: Mathias on for John

