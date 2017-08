Follow the LIVE play-by-play of the clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium as well as updates of other matches from other centers as the Ghana Premier League climbs up to week 26 on GHANAsoccernet.com. Kickoff is exactly 15:00GMT at all centers.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)